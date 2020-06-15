Meghmani Organics consolidated net profit declines 22.78% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.70% to Rs 520.35 croreNet profit of Meghmani Organics declined 22.78% to Rs 51.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 66.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.70% to Rs 520.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 557.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.43% to Rs 240.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 251.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.94% to Rs 2191.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2087.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales520.35557.73 -7 2191.182087.96 5 OPM %16.1528.46 -19.8126.08 - PBDT94.85138.43 -31 447.63521.69 -14 PBT72.52114.49 -37 359.04424.43 -15 NP51.3366.47 -23 240.15251.27 -4
