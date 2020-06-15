CSB Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 59.68 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 9.86% to Rs 388.92 crore

Net Loss of CSB Bank reported to Rs 59.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 150.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 9.86% to Rs 388.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 354.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 12.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 197.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 12.05% to Rs 1509.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1347.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

388.92354.001509.891347.5243.06-11.5954.9734.9922.67-228.66134.00-300.1022.67-228.66134.00-300.10-59.68-150.6412.73-197.42

