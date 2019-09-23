Intellect Global Transaction Banking appoints strategic Advisor

-
Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking and technology specialist from Intellect Design Arena, has appointed Vikram Sud as Strategic Advisor.
Vikram will be providing strategic advice to advancing transaction banking worldwide, helping many banks grow as well as helping iGTB's own business growth.
