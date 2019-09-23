Lupin receives 3 observations on completion of USFDA inspection of Tarapur facility

Lupin announced the completion of the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection carried out at its Tarapur manufacturing (API) facility.

The inspection was carried out between 16 September to 20 September 2019.

The inspection at the Tarapur facility closed with three observations. The Company is confident of addressing them satisfactorily.

