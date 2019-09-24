Intellect implements Digital Transaction Banking platform for Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking and technology specialist from Intellect Design Arena has announced the successful go-live of its Digital Transaction Banking platform "ADIB Direct" from Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB).

The new platform integrates a suite of banking solutions into a single, streamlined interface that includes account services, payments, collections and receivables, liquidity management services and the mobile, tablet and iWatch interface.

ADIB customers can benefit from one central view of ADIB's wide range of new banking features, and improved functionality to manage their finances locally and internationally.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)