Interest rate sensitive stocks in spotlight ahead of RBI's policy decision

Rate sensitive stocks including banks, financial services, auto, and realty will be in focus ahead of the interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expected later today.

PB Fintech: Founder, chairman and CEO Yashish Dahiya sold 37,69,471 equity shares in the company via open market transactions on 7 June 2022. These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 610.24 per share.

RITES: The transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Grands Trains DU Senegal (GTS-S.A), a railroad company of Senegal, for technical cooperation in the railway sector.

Sharika Enterprises: The company received a purchase order from Voith Hydro worth about Rs 4.60 crore. The order is for supplying, installing, testing and commissioning 220KV XLPE cable package for Voith Hydro Naitwar Mori (28*30 mw) project.

Hindustan Copper: The company resumed mining operations at the Surda mine in Ghatshila, Jharkhand on 7 June. The resumption of operations is after the renewal of the lease by the Government of Jharkhand and obtaining the required Environment Clearance from the Ministry of Environment.

Wockhardt: The pharma company has appointed Deepak Madnani as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with immediate effect on 7 June 2022. The company took this decision after Pramod Gupta conveyed that on account of his health reasons he will not be able to continue as CFO. Gupta been relieved from his responsibilities at the end of working hours on 6 June 2022.

