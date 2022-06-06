Vedanta, Savita Oil Tech, Poonawalla Fincorp will be spotlight

Vedanta: The diversified metal miner said a committee of directors has approved raising up to Rs 4,089 crore via debentures on a private placement basis. The company will issue 40,890 nos secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10,00,000 each.

Savita Oil Technologies: The lubricants maker said its board will consider a sub-division of equity shares on 21 June 2022.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The private lender said the board on 8 June 2022 will consider the proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of debt securities on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

Poonawalla Fincorp: Sebi revoked the securities market ban imposed on Abhay Bhutada, managing director of Poonawalla Finance, in a case pertaining to alleged insider trading activities in the shares of the leading NBFC. After conducting a detailed investigation in the matter, Sebi found that Abhay Bhutada had not communicated unpublished price sensitive information.

Valiant Organics: The specialty chemicals maker informed about an incidence of blast in reactor in chlorination section of the company's plant located at GIDC, Sarigam, Valsad, Gujarat. The incident occurred on 3 June 2022 at around 9:50 a.m. There has been no loss to human life. However, minor injury reported to one person, who is under medical treatment. The incident reported to the concerned authorities, however, the exact cause is being investigated to take adequate corrective steps.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services: The financial services firm's promoter group - Niketa Sanjay Shah & PACs - acquired 2.6 lakh equity shares (0.63% equity) in the company via open market transactions on 3 June 2022. With this, promoters shareholding in the company stands increased to 58.44%, up from 57.81% earlier.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)