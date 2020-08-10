HDFC Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1059.95, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.52% in last one year as compared to a 3.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.67% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1059.95, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 11317.25. The Sensex is at 38345.67, up 0.8%. HDFC Bank Ltd has slipped around 1.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21754, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 165.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.99 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

