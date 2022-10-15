IRB Infra to transfer VK1 Project to IRB InvIT Fund

-
ALSO READ
IRB Infra offers Vadodara Kim Expressway to IRB InvIT Fund
IRB Infra SPV achieves financial closure for Ganga Expressway project
IRB Infra achieves financial closure for Rs 6538 cr Ganga Expressway project
SBI Card, HLE Glascoat, NMDC in focus
IRB Infrastructure and GIC Affiliates invest Rs 242.50 cr in IRB Infrastructure Trust
-
IRB Infrastructure Developers has executed a share purchase agreement and other ancillary agreements for the transfer of Vadodara Kim Expressway Project (VK1 Project) to IRB InvIT Fund (Trust), a publicly offered and listed InvIT sponsored by the Company.
On completion of this transaction, the Company will receive Rs. 342 crore as against sponsor contribution and debt of Rs. 955 crore will reduce from the consolidated debt of IRB.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU