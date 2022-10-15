Equitas Small Finance Bank revises interest rates on deposits

-
With effect from 15 October 2022Equitas Small Finance Bank has announced the revision of interest rates for savings, Fixed Deposits as well as Recurring Deposits in Domestic and NRE/ NRO Interest Rates Accounts. The hike in interest rate will be effective from 15 October 2022.
The hike will allow customers with savings account to gain interest ranging from 3.5% up to 7%. There is also an increase in interest rates on Fixed Deposits with the peak rate being at 7.5%. Furthermore, senior citizens will receive 0.50% extra. The interest payouts will continue to be quarterly across all account types.
