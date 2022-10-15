Equitas Small Finance Bank revises interest rates on deposits

JUST IN
Business Standard

With effect from 15 October 2022

Equitas Small Finance Bank has announced the revision of interest rates for savings, Fixed Deposits as well as Recurring Deposits in Domestic and NRE/ NRO Interest Rates Accounts. The hike in interest rate will be effective from 15 October 2022.

The hike will allow customers with savings account to gain interest ranging from 3.5% up to 7%. There is also an increase in interest rates on Fixed Deposits with the peak rate being at 7.5%. Furthermore, senior citizens will receive 0.50% extra. The interest payouts will continue to be quarterly across all account types.

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 11:34 IST

