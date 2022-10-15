Exide Life merges into HDFC Life

HDFC Life announced the merger with its wholly owned subsidiary Exide Life, pursuant to the receipt of the final approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). This event marks the completion of the first ever merger and acquisition (M&A) transaction in the Indian life insurance sector.

HDFC Life had completed the acquisition of Exide Life in January 2022. The entire transaction - from announcement of the deal in September 2021 followed by the acquisition in January 2022 and the eventual merger - was completed in less than 14 months.

Pursuant to the merger, customers across both entities will have access to a wider bouquet of products and service touch points. Employees and distributors will benefit from a larger, stronger organisation that has complementary business models, wider geographical presence and strong ethos. This merger will accelerate the scale-up of HDFC Life's agency channel and enhance its geographical presence in tier II and tier III markets.

