Ircon achieves breakthrough of tunnel in USBRL project

Ircon International announced that on 03 March 2022, the company has taken breakthrough blast in Tunnel No. 77D, which is 2.65 km long and is located at Village Bankoot in Ramban District. Earlier, excavation of Main Tunnel of longest tunnel T49 of 12.76 Km in Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramula Rail Link (USBRL) Project was completed on 15 February 2022.
IRCON has also completed excavation of about 11 Km in Main Tunnel of T15, on 18 January 2022.
Execution of Tunnel T77D was very challenging, due to low overburden, extremely poor geology conditions and social challenges as this tunnel crosses the residential area. With the completion of Tunnel T77D, the 15 Km Block section from Banihal to Arpinchala is through for further works.
