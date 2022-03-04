Steel Strips Wheels prepays term debt of Rs 35.54 cr

Steel Strips Wheels has prepaid the term debt of Rs 35.54 crore as on date and after this pre-payment along with normal repayments for the period, the company's long term debt is reduced to Rs 469.74 crore.

The company is working to further pre-pay the long term loans within the current month, so as to be on course to achieve the targeted financial leverage of sub 2 times on total debt (long term / short term basis).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)