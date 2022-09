Ircon wins work order worth Rs 256 cr from Mahanadi Coalfields

Ircon International (IRCON) has been awarded the work of Stage-III i.e.

Detailed Engineering and Project Management Consultancy (PMC) Services for Development of Rail Infrastructure for proposed 02 nos. RLS (20 MTY) for Ananta OCP of Jagannath Area at Talcher by Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL) at total value of Rs.256 crore.

The duration of the project shall be 15 (Fifteen) months from the date of receipt of LOA/ Work Order from MCL.

