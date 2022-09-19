Dixon Technologies (India) to purchase technology for smart lighting solutions

Signs term sheet with Ibahn Illumination for transfer of technology

Dixon has entered into binding Term Sheet with Ibahn Illumination (Ibahn) whereby Ibahn has agreed to transfer its cutting edge Technologies of smart lighting solutions.

The Technology proposed to be transferred shall include the technology developed by Ibahn pertaining to BLE Mesh Smart Lighting (App, Firmware, Hardware, and Cloud Hosted Database) that provides consumers with a wide range of combination & control as well as work-in-progress technology pertaining to WiFi based technology solutions for its lighting products.

Bluetooth Mesh is a computer mesh network standard based on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), a wireless personal area network technology designed to provide low-cost & low energy consumption connectivity. The transaction shall be consummated upon execution of all the necessary Definitive agreements as per the Term Sheet.

