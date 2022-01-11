IRCTC reduces frequency of Ahmedabad- Mumbai Central Tejas Express

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation announced that t in view of the resurgence of COVID cases, IRCTC has decided to reduce the frequency of train no. 82902/ 82901 ADI - MMCT - ADI Tejas express from present 5 days a week to 3 days in a week w.e.f 12 January 2022 (12th inclusive) to 10 February 2022 (train shall not operate on Wednesday and Monday in each week).

The train is planned to continue running 5 days a week as per present schedule w.e.f from 11 February 2O22.

