IRCTC temporarily suspends operations of two Tejas Express

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation on Monday announced further suspension of Ahemdabad Mumbai Tejas Express and Lucknow New Delhi Tejas Express amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Earlier this month, IRCTC had informed regarding temporary suspension of operation of Ahemdabad Mumbai Tejas Express for a period of one month, with effect from 2 April 2021. ln this context, IRCTC further informed that due to rise in COVID infection in state of Maharashtra and Gujarat, and travel related restrictions, suspension of Tejas Express is further extended till 31 May 2021.

On 7 April 2021 IRCTC informed regarding temporary discontinuation of the services for Lucknow New Delhi Tejas Express from 9 April to 30 April 2021. The company has now informed that due to rise in case of COVID-19 infection in the country and travel related restrictions; operation of the train is being suspended till further advice.

The status is being monitored continuously and decision to operate the train will be taken accordingly, IRCTC said.

Shares of IRCTC were trading 0.31% lower at Rs 1,725.85 on BSE.

IRCTC, a Mini Ratna public sector enterprise under the administrative control of Ministry of Railways, is the sole entity authorized by Indian Railways (IR) to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India. As of 31 March 2021, the Government of India held 67.4% stake in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)