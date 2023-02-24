ISGEC Heavy Engg bags order for supply for waste-heat boilers from major steel Co

ISGEC Heavy Engineering said that it has bagged order from major steel company from eastern India for supply of seven waste heat recovery boilers.

These boilers would be utilizing waste gases from DRI Sponge Iron Kiln. These boilers will generate steam at 125 kg/cm2 (a) pressure.

"Earlier Isgec supplied 4 CFBC boilers to the same company which are in operation satisfactorily, the company said in a statement.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company. It manufactures process equipment, presses, iron & steel castings, and boiler pressure parts.

The company had reported 33.87% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.96 crore on a 14.44% increase in sales to Rs 1,597.06 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip shed 0.48% to end at Rs 447 on the BSE yesterday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)