Tarapur Transformers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

SVP Global Textiles Ltd, Zee Learn Ltd, KDDL Ltd and Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 February 2023.

Tarapur Transformers Ltd tumbled 10.63% to Rs 3.7 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 13900 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1738 shares in the past one month.

SVP Global Textiles Ltd crashed 9.92% to Rs 17.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zee Learn Ltd lost 9.83% to Rs 3.12. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

KDDL Ltd shed 6.83% to Rs 1099.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7380 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3054 shares in the past one month.

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd corrected 6.78% to Rs 1058.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5113 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3110 shares in the past one month.

