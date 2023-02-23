IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tejas Networks Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd and EKI Energy Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 February 2023.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd lost 13.01% to Rs 29.75 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 41.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tejas Networks Ltd tumbled 5.41% to Rs 565.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69361 shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 512.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36049 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Transmission Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 749.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5182 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

EKI Energy Services Ltd fell 5.00% to Rs 789.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

