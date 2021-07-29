ISGEC Heavy Engineering's JV bags order for a PTA reactor

ISGEC Heavy Engineering said that its joint venture firm has received a major order for a PTA Reactor for a Public Sector Petrochemical Project of national importance from Technip Energies, Noida.

The scope of work includes Mechanical Design, Material Procurement, Fabrication/Testing, and Supply of Equipment.

The Reactor is for INEOS (formerly BP) designed PTA Plant. This is the first approval for Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd., India with INEOS and the first order for an INEOS (formerly BP) design.

Isgec Hitachi Zosen is a joint venture of ISGEC Heavy Engineering, India & Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Japan (HITZ) located at the port town of Dahej, Gujarat.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 July 2021. Shares of ISGEC Heavy Engineering shed 1.16% to settle at Rs 785.75 yesterday.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering is a leading Indian company with diversified engineering-led businesses of Process Equipment, Hydraulic & Mechanical Presses, Boilers, Iron & Steel Castings, Turnkey Projects in Power, Infrastructure, Air Pollution Control, and Sugar.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)