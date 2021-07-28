K.P.R Mill snaps 2-day gaining streak

-
-
K.P.R. Mill slipped 1.11% to Rs 1,980 on BSE on profit booking after a recent rally.
Shares of K.P.R. Mill jumped 8.48% in the past two trading sessions to settle at Rs 2,002.25 yesterday, 27 July 2021, from its close of Rs 1,845.60 on 23 July 2021.
K.P.R. Mill's consolidated net profit surged 178.70% to Rs 168.07 crore on a 70.6% jump in net sales to Rs 890.08 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21). Consolidated profit before tax soared 183.80% to Rs 224.88 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 79.25 crore in Q1 FY21. The Q1 earnings was declared during trading hours yesterday, 27 July 2021.
Consolidated EBITDA grew 105.76% to Rs 261.59 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 127.13 crore in Q1 FY21. Garments production galloped 80.78% to 26.63 million in Q1 June 2021 as against 14.73 million in Q1 June 2020. New expansion projects of 42 million capacity Garments factory and Sugar cum Ethanol plant are in progress, as per the company's press statement.
Meanwhile, the company had announced a stock split in the ratio 5:1 (i.e. sub-division of one equity share of Rs 5 each fully paid up into five equity share of Re 1 each fully paid up), subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company.
KPR Mill is one of the largest vertically integrated with diversified business focus spanning across yarn, fabrics, garments and white crystal sugar. It makes a range of textile varieties such as readymade knitted apparel; fabrics; compact, melange, carded, polyster and combed yarn.
