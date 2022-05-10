ISMT reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2546.22 crore in the March 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Max Life Insurance launches 'Max Life Smart Wealth Income Plan', a comprehensive life insurance savings plan with long term income options including whole life income
PTC India Financial receives tax refund
GOCL Corporation receives IT demand notice of Rs 45.72 cr
Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 45.07% in the December 2021 quarter
Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 33.29% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 26.40% to Rs 572.92 croreNet profit of ISMT reported to Rs 2546.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against net loss of Rs 112.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Sales rose 26.40% to Rs 572.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 453.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2374.08 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against net loss of Rs 342.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. Sales rose 72.68% to Rs 2131.12 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 1234.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2021.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2022Mar. 2021% Var.Mar. 2022Mar. 2021% Var.Sales572.92453.25 26 2131.121234.14 73 OPM %-0.94-12.80 -2.85-1.15 - PBDT193.22-94.97 LP 67.96-228.98 LP PBT177.65-110.37 LP 5.53-292.98 LP NP2546.22-112.20 LP 2374.08-342.51 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU