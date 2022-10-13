ITC says ITC Infotech incorporates subsidiary in Brazil

-
ALSO READ
Larsen & Toubro Infotech opens new facility in Kolkata
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd up for third straight session
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd eases for fifth straight session
RIL, Mindtree, L&T Infotech, Campus Activewear in focus
Sensex, Nifty at the low point of the day; IT stocks decline
-
The FMCG major said its subsidiary ITC Infotech India has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Brazil under the name of ITC Infotech Do Brasil LTDA on 10th October 2022.ITC Infotech has received registration certificate evidencing incorporation of the subsidiary.
ITC is a diversified conglomerate with businesses spanning fast-moving consumer goods, hotels, paperboards and packaging, agribusiness and information technology.
ITC's standalone net profit rose 38.4% to Rs 4,169 crore on 41.9% increase in net revenue to Rs 17,217 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.
Shares of ITC rose 1.27% to Rs 330.15 on Wednesday, 12 October 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU