ITC says ITC Infotech incorporates subsidiary in Brazil

The FMCG major said its subsidiary ITC Infotech India has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Brazil under the name of ITC Infotech Do Brasil LTDA on 10th October 2022.

ITC Infotech has received registration certificate evidencing incorporation of the subsidiary.

ITC is a diversified conglomerate with businesses spanning fast-moving consumer goods, hotels, paperboards and packaging, agribusiness and information technology.

ITC's standalone net profit rose 38.4% to Rs 4,169 crore on 41.9% increase in net revenue to Rs 17,217 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

Shares of ITC rose 1.27% to Rs 330.15 on Wednesday, 12 October 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)