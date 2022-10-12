Som Distilleries gains on contract manufacturing deal with Radico Khaitan

JUST IN
Som Distilleries & Breweries added 3.16% to Rs 122.40 after the company said that it has entered a contract manufacturing arrangement with Radico Khaitan.

The agreement is for manufacturing of Radico Khaitan's IMFL and ready to drink brands at Som Distilleries' plant at Hassan, Karnataka.

"This will lead to better utilization levels of our IMFL facility, the company said in a statement.

Som Distilleries & Breweries operates a brewery, a distillery, support industries and a distribution network across the country.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 25.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against net loss of Rs 12.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales zoomed 407.58% to Rs 254.30 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 50.10 crore in Q1 FY22.

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 15:07 IST

