ITHL soars after turnaround performance in Q2 FY23

International Travel House jumped 10.52% to Rs 236.85 after the company reported a net profit of Rs 4.52 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 3.67 crore in Q2 FY22.

Revenue from operations rose by 92.59% YoY to Rs 45.38 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses increased by 48.89% to Rs 41.66 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

International Travel House (ITHL) offers a full bouquet of travel services including air ticketing, car rentals, overseas and domestic holiday packages, visa assistance, MICE management and foreign exchange services to clients. ITHL is an ITC Group company, wherein 61.69% of the equity is held by the ITC Group, and the rest by the public. The company is an International Air Transport Association (IATA) member and offers tickets of 265-member airlines by using the Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP) System of IATA.

