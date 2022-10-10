Veranda Learning climbs as board to mull acquisition

Veranda Learning Solutions rose 3.77% to Rs 349.90 after the company said its board will meet on Wednesday, 12 October 2022, to consider potential acquisition.

Veranda Learning Solutions offers diversified and integrated learning solutions in online, offline hybrid and offline blended formats to students, aspirants, and graduates, professionals and corporate employees.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 20.07 crore in Q1 FY23 compared with net loss of Rs 5.14 crore in Q1 FY22. Net sales jumped 478.9% to Rs 28.19 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)