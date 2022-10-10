FMCG stocks slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 183.42 points or 1.14% at 15842.35 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (down 4.96%), Varun Beverages Ltd (down 3.7%),Tata Consumer Products Ltd (down 2.48%),L T Foods Ltd (down 2.43%),S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (down 2.42%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dodla Dairy Ltd (down 2.41%), KRBL Ltd (down 2.29%), Parag Milk Foods Ltd (down 2.23%), Venkys (India) Ltd (down 2.1%), and United Spirits Ltd (down 2.02%).

On the other hand, Jyothy Labs Ltd (up 3.24%), Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 2.79%), and Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd (up 2.42%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 252.98 or 0.43% at 57938.31.

The Nifty 50 index was down 89.65 points or 0.52% at 17225.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 168.34 points or 0.58% at 29014.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 89.44 points or 1% at 8885.32.

On BSE,1276 shares were trading in green, 2213 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

