Power shares edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 53.58 points or 1.12% at 4735.8 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 2.26%), ABB India Ltd (down 2.19%),Adani Power Ltd (down 1.87%),Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.8%),Siemens Ltd (down 1.49%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.35%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.32%), and NTPC Ltd (down 0.24%).

On the other hand, NHPC Ltd (up 0.4%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.31%), and Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.01%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 252.98 or 0.43% at 57938.31.

The Nifty 50 index was down 89.65 points or 0.52% at 17225.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 168.34 points or 0.58% at 29014.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 89.44 points or 1% at 8885.32.

On BSE,1276 shares were trading in green, 2213 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

