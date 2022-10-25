Jaiprakash Power Ventures reports Q2 PAT at Rs 75 cr

The company reported net profit of Rs 75.42 crore in Q2 September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.42 crore in Q2 September 2021.

On a consolidated basis, net sales rose 53.60% to Rs 1385.37 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared to Rs 116.96 crore in Q2 September 2022 compared with Rs 6.01 crore in Q2 September 2021.

Total expense climbed 54.7% YoY to Rs 1246.41 crore in Q2 FY23. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 1059.91 crore (up 66.2% YoY) and employee expense stood at Rs 32.81 crore (up 20.49% YoY).

Net cash flow from operating activities jumped to Rs 619.80 crore in Q2 September 2022, as against Rs 317.72 crore in Q2 September 2021.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures plans, develops, implements and operates power projects in India. it currently operates the largest hydroelectric power plant in the private sector in India.

Shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures were up 0.26% at Rs 7.77 on the BSE.

