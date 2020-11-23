Japan: Market closed for national holiday

Japan share market closed on Monday, 23 November 2020, for national holiday.

Asia-Pacific share market was mostly higher on Monday, 23 November 2020, as investors continued to watch for coronavirus developments.

Investor enthusiasm surged on announcements by pharmaceutical companies about promising preliminary data from tests of possible vaccines. Drugmaker AstraZeneca said a study found the vaccine it is developing with the University of Oxford was up to 90% effective, depending on the regimen.

Drugmaker Pfizer and biotech Moderna, using a different technique, found their vaccines about 95% effective, and the U. S. may begin vaccinations the day after Food and Drug Administration approval.

