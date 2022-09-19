Japan Market closed for Old Age Day holiday

Japanese share market finished closed on Monday, 19 September 2022, for Old Age Day holiday.

Asian markets were broadly lower on Monday as investors braced for a slew of central bank decisions this week.

The Federal Reserve meets on Wednesday while the Bank of England (BoE) and the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will announce their monetary policy decisions on Thursday.

The Bank of Japan is also meeting on Thursday.

