Japan Nikkei rebounds on buybacks

However, market were limited amid lingering concerns over chances of aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve after a hotter than expected US inflation report.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index advanced 57.29 points, or 0.21%, to 27,875.91. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange grew 2.97 points, or 0.15%, to 1,950.43.
Shares of travel and tourism related companies advanced on persistent hopes for a rebound in inbound tourism as Japan aims to ease travel restrictions in October. Japan Airlines increased 1.9%, while ANA Holdings surged 1.7%.
Tech stocks were also higher. Semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron climbed 1.1%, while Kyocera went up 0.2%.
Technology investor SoftBank Group climbed 0.6%, following reports it planned to launch a third Vision Fund.
CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar was trading in the upper 143 yen range after stronger-than-expected U. S. consumer price index data on Tuesday fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve will likely continue raising interest rates aggressively to tame inflation. But the dollar's rise was capped as caution prevailed in the market over possible yen-buying intervention by Japanese monetary authorities. At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 143.56-58 yen compared with 143.12-22 yen in New York and 143.30-33 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU