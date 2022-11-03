JUST IN
HPCL slips after recording loss of Rs 2,172 crore in Q2 FY23
Business Standard

Japan Market closed on account of Culture Day holiday

Capital Market 

Japanese share market closed on Thursday, 03 November 2022, on account of Culture Day holiday.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific dropped on Thursday, on following weak lead from Wall Street overnight, as investors reacted to hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on the outlook for inflation and rates.

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 15:22 IST

