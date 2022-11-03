Japan Market closed on account of Culture Day holiday

Japanese share market closed on Thursday, 03 November 2022, on account of Culture Day holiday.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific dropped on Thursday, on following weak lead from Wall Street overnight, as investors reacted to hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on the outlook for inflation and rates.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU