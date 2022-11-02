Hong Kong Market surges 2.4% before trading halts

Hong Kong share market finished shortened session sharply higher on Wednesday, 02 November 2022, extending yesterday's rally, on unverified talks suggesting that policymakers are preparing to gradually exit the stringent COVID Zero policy.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange suspended trade at 1:55 p.m., after the H. K. Observatory issued a Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number 8.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced 371.90 points, or 2.41%, to 15,827.17. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was up 145.43 points, or 2.79%, to 5,355.03.

Hong Kong-listed Macao gaming stocks gained on for a third day after the visa policy for mainland Chinese residents traveling to Macao was updated.

On Monday, China's immigration bureau said that mainland residents who want to travel to the gaming hub can apply for a visa via an online system starting Nov. 1. The move is expected to increase the number of tourists to Macao. Wynn Macau rose 7.43%, Galaxy Entertainment shares climbed 4.62%. Sands China shares also rose 6.68%. SJM Holdings shot up 8.71%.

