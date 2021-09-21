Japan Market closes 2.2% down

Japan stock market finished session sharply down on Tuesday, 21 September 2021, after a long weekend, as risk aversion selloff triggered on tracking negative cues from Wall Street overnight and sinking crude oil prices. Adding to selloff mood was worries about contagion sweeping financial markets from the troubled China property market after potential collapse of real estate firm Evergrande. Also, the market mood was downbeat amid worries about slowing global growth and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average retreated 660.34 points, or 2.16%, to 29,839.71. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped 35.62 points, or 1.7%, to 2,064.55.

The market was closed on Monday for Old Age Day holiday.

Trading volume turnover on the main section stood at 1.3 billion shares worth 3.38 trillion yen on Tuesday.

Total 30 of 33 industry groups declined on the Topix, with major declining issues were Iron & Steel (down 3.6%), Machinery (down 3.4%), Marine Transportation (down 3.2%), Warehousing & Harbor Transportation Services (down 2.8%), Information & Communication (down 2.6%), and Securities & Commodities Futures (down 2.6%).

Shares of major exporters were lower, with Mitsubishi Electric, Sony Corp, Panasonic, and Canon were lower between 1-2%. Automaker Honda and Toyota were down between 1-3%. Advantest fell more than 2%, while Screen Holdings and Tokyo Electron were down almost 3%.

Shares of Airline companies advanced after the U. S. announced a plan to ease travel restrictions for international visitors who are vaccinated. Japan Airlines jumped 4.5% while ANA Holdings advanced 2.5%.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen traded at 109.54 per dollar, having strengthened yesterday from around 110 against the greenback.

