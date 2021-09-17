China Market finishes up

The Mainland China share market finished session higher on Friday, 17 September 2021, as investors chased for bottom fishing on recently battered stocks, with shares in consumer staples and healthcare stocks being notable gainers.

At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.19%, or 6.87 points, to 3,613.97. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.35%, or 8.50 points, to 2,446.05. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1%, or 48.24 points, to 4,855.94.

For the week, the CSI300 finished down 3.1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 2.4%.

CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan was little changed against the U. S. dollar on Friday after softer mid-point fixing by central bank. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.4527 per dollar, weaker by 0.31% than the previous fix of 6.433. In the spot market, the yuan CNY=CFXS was stood at 6.4548, firmer by 0.02% from the previous late session close of 6.4558.

