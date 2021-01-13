Japan Market extends gain

Japan share market closed at highest level in 30 years in Wednesday, 13 January 2021, supported by bargain-hunting on hopes of sound earnings and US stimulus measures. At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 292.25 points, or 1.04%, to 28,456.59, its fresh highest closing level since Aug. 1990.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 6.46 points, or 0.35%, to 1,864.40.

Shares of Chip-linked players advanced on strong readings in a key US semiconductor index. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest surged 5.45% to 8 710 yen, while chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron climbed 5.27% to 42 950 yen.

Industrial robot maker Yaskawa Electric attracted buying after posting rosier earnings projections for the year ending next month.

CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar fetched 103.68 yen in Asian trade, against 103.76 yen in New York and 104.27 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday.

