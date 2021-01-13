Japan Market extends gain

Japan share market closed at highest level in 30 years in Wednesday, 13 January 2021, supported by bargain-hunting on hopes of sound earnings and US stimulus measures. At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 292.25 points, or 1.04%, to 28,456.59, its fresh highest closing level since Aug. 1990.
The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 6.46 points, or 0.35%, to 1,864.40.
Shares of Chip-linked players advanced on strong readings in a key US semiconductor index. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest surged 5.45% to 8 710 yen, while chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron climbed 5.27% to 42 950 yen.
Industrial robot maker Yaskawa Electric attracted buying after posting rosier earnings projections for the year ending next month.
CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar fetched 103.68 yen in Asian trade, against 103.76 yen in New York and 104.27 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU