US Stocks end marginal higher

The US stock market closed slight higher on Tuesday, 12 January 2021, as stimulus and vaccine hopes slightly outweighed concerns over the political tensions in the U. S., and worries about rising coronavirus cases.

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index added 60 points, or 0.19%, to 31,068.09. The S&P 500 index grew 1.58 points, or 0.04%, to 3,801.19. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index added 36.00 points, or 0.28%, to 13,072.43.

Hopes of a big boost to public spending and speedy rollout of vaccines under a Democratic-led U. S. Congress have pushed Wall Street to record highs, with growth-linked financial, industrial and energy stocks lifting the market higher.

On the political front, articles of impeachment against U.

S. President Donald Trump are under way in the House. Trump warned that it was dangerous to the United States for him to be impeached. He also claimed his inflammatory comments at a rally shortly before the outbreak of violence in the halls of Congress, which lead to four deaths, were not harmful. People thought what I said was totally appropriate," Trump told reporters when he was asked what his personal responsibility was for the violence. The riot happened after Trump and his family members urged supporters at a rally to fight with him to reverse Joe Biden's Electoral College win.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)