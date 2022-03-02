Japan Market falls amid Worsening Ukraine Situation

Japan share market finished session lower on Wednesday, 02 March 2022, snapping a three-session rally, as investors turned risk-averse and scaling back their positions amid increasing concerns about the worsening situation in Ukraine and the impact of a growing list of international sanctions on Moscow. The market was weighed down by concerns over the impact of higher fuel costs on the global economy.

Investors around the world are also focused on U. S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's appearances before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday for additional clues about an interest rate hike that the central bank will likely conduct this month.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 451.69 points, or 1.68%, to 26,393.03.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped 37.23 points, or 1.96%, to 1,859.94.

Total 29 of 33 TSE issues declined, with bottom performing sectors were Rubber Products (down 6.1%), Transportation Equipment (down 4.2%), Insurance (down 4.1%), Glass & Ceramics Products (down 4%), Air Transportation (down 3.8%), and Metal Products (down 3.7%), while Mining issue was top gainer, up 7.1%, followed by Oil & Coal Products (up 1.7%).

Shares of energy-related issues drew buying as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to lead to a surge in oil prices, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 6.17% to $111.45 per barrel. U. S. crude futures also saw big gains, rising 6.1% to $109.72 per barrel. Oil explorer Inpex climbed 7.7% and refiner Eneos Holdings rose 0.6%.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen appreciated to lower 115 range against greenback. The Japanese yen traded at 115.09 per dollar, still stronger than levels around 115.6 seen against the greenback earlier this week.

