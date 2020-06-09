JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » International » Market Report

Turnover rises on NSE's F&O segment
Business Standard

Japan Market falls on profit booking

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Japan share market finished session lower after swinging between positive and negative territory on Tuesday, 09 June 2020, snapping a six-day winning streak, as investors' secured gains after their recent sharp rises. The yen's rise against the dollar also chilled investor sentiment.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 87.07 points, or 0.38%, to 23,091.03. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped 2.29 points, or 0.14%, at 1,628.43.

Some investors opted to take profits following signs the market may be overheating following the Nikkei adding around 6% over the last six days. The yen's appreciation against the U. S. dollar also weighed on the market and prompted investors to sell export-oriented issues.

Steelmakers and marine transporters, which gained notably in recent days, dropped sharply for profits.

Nippon Steel shed 3.5% and JFE Holdings slid 4.1%. Mitsui O. S. K. Lines dropped 3.3% and Nippon Yusen fell 1.8%.

Chip-related stocks also came under pressure, following their U. S. peers lower overnight, with Tokyo Electron retreating 2.7%, while Advantest closed 3.9% lower.

CURRENCY: The dollar was quoted at 107.92-93 yen compared with 108.37-47 yen in New York and 109.48-50 yen on Monday in Tokyo.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 09 2020. 17:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU