Japan Market falls on profit booking

Japan share market finished lower on last trading session of the year, Wednesday, 30 December 2020, as investors elected to cash in recent profit amid yen appreciation against greenback and continued surge in coronavirus cases as well as the confirmation of new virus strains in Japan. Meanwhile, uncertainty about whether the U. S.
Senate would approve a measure increasing the size of the stimulus checks to $2,000 also weighed on the market.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 123.98 points, or 0.45%, to 27,444.17. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell 14.50 points, or 0.8%, to 1,804.68. For the year 2020, the benchmark Nikkei index gained 16%. Tokyo's financial markets will be closed until Monday.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen traded at 103.30 per dollar, having strengthened from levels above 103.8 against the greenback seen earlier this week.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU