Japan Market falls on profit booking

Japan share market finished lower on last trading session of the year, Wednesday, 30 December 2020, as investors elected to cash in recent profit amid yen appreciation against greenback and continued surge in coronavirus cases as well as the confirmation of new virus strains in Japan. Meanwhile, uncertainty about whether the U. S.

Senate would approve a measure increasing the size of the stimulus checks to $2,000 also weighed on the market.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 123.98 points, or 0.45%, to 27,444.17. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell 14.50 points, or 0.8%, to 1,804.68. For the year 2020, the benchmark Nikkei index gained 16%. Tokyo's financial markets will be closed until Monday.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen traded at 103.30 per dollar, having strengthened from levels above 103.8 against the greenback seen earlier this week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)