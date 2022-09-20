Japan Market gains with eyes on Fed, BOJ meetings

However, gains were limited as investors watch-out for outcome of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday and Bank of Japan meeting on Thursday.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index advanced 120.77 points, or 0.44%, to 27,688.42. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange grew 8.71 points, or 0.45%, to 1,947.27.
Investors have priced in at least another 75 basis point increase in rates at the end of a 2-day Federal Open Market Committee's meeting on Wednesday.
The Bank of Japan, however, is expected to remain a global outlier by refusing to hike interest rates, even as inflation rises. Japan on Tuesday reported that core consumer inflation touched a near eight-year high in August.
Shares of tech companies advanced in line with rise US peers, with chipmaking equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron and tech conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp finishing higher.
Mobile phone operator KDDI Corp added 1.8%, while electrical components manufacturer TDK Corp rose 2.7%.
CURRENCY NEWS: The U. S. dollar hovered mostly around the 143 yen line as dollar buying by domestic firms was offset by selling aimed at position adjustments ahead of the U. S. and Japanese central banks' two-day policy meetings, starting Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The US dollar fetched 143.08-10 yen compared with 143.15-25 yen in New York at 5 p.m. Monday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU