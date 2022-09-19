China Market falls for 4th day

China's central bank lowered the borrowing cost of 14-day reverse repos by 10 basis points on Monday and injected 2 billion yuan ($286.54 million) through 7-day reverse repos and another 10 billion yuan through the 14-day tenor.
At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.35%, or 10.80 points, to 3,115.60. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.76%, or 15.24 points, to 1,990.36.
The blue-chip CSI300 index decreased by 0.12%, or 4.68 points, to 3,928.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan softened against the dollar on Monday, after weaker official midpoint fixings. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.9396 per dollar, 91 pips or 0.13% weaker than the previous fix of 6.9305 on Friday. In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.9900 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0080 at midday, 375 pips weaker than the previous late session close.
