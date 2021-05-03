Japan: Market shuts for holiday on Monday

Japan share market closed on Monday, 03 May 2021, for Constitution Memorial Day holiday.

The market will be closed for the next two days also.

Asian markets were mostly lower in thin volume trading on Monday, 03 May 2021, as risk sentiments subdued on following negative cues from Wall Street on Friday and concerns about global economic recovery amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the region, particularly in Japan and India. Markets in China, Japan and Thailand are closed on Monday for holidays.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)