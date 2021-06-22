Japan Nikkei bounces 3.1%

Japan stock market reclaimed hefty chunk of Monday's losses on Tuesday, 22 June 2021, as investors chased for bargain hunting that are set to benefit from a broader economic recovery on tracking positive cues from Wall Street overnight, with higher crude oil prices also provided the boost.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average surged 873.20 points, or 3.12%, to 28,884.13. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange spurted 60.08 points, or 3.16%, to 1,959.53.

Japan's Nikkei closed 3.3% lower on Monday.

Trading volume turnover in the 1st section decreased to 1,173 million shares from 1,301 million shares in previous session. Trading value turnover decreased to 2,772.88 billion yen from 2,946.68 billion yen in previous session.

All 33 sectors sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange ended higher, with top gainers were Marine Transportation (up 10.1%), Warehousing & Harbor Transportation Services (up 5.3%), Rubber Products (up 4.6%), Construction (up 4.1%), Wholesale Trade (up 3.8%), Pharmaceutical (up 3.7%), Land Transportation (up 3.7%), Transportation Equipment (up 3.7%), and Mining (up 3.6%) sectors.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen traded at 110.41 per dollar, weaker than levels below 110 seen against the greenback yesterday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)