Japan Nikkei closed for a public holiday

share market closed on Monday, 14 January 2019, for a public holiday.

markets were lower on Monday, 14 January 2019, amid concerns over an ongoing

S. government shutdown and worries about an economic slowdown in after lower-than-expected export and import data for December 2018 stifled last week's optimism ensuing from and progressing on trade talks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)