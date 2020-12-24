Japan Nikkei extends gain

-
ALSO READ
Trade And Economy Most Important Pillars Of India- European Union Partnership, Says Piyush Goyal
US Stocks finish mixed on rotational shifts
Become a European entrepreneur and citizen by immigrating to Ireland
Japan Nikkei extends gains on positive vaccine news
Australia Stocks snap seven-day rally as investors opt for profit
-
Japan shares advanced on Thursday, 24 December 2020, 23 December 2020, as investor sentiments boosted up on the back of yen depreciation against greenback and optimism about a potential Brexit deal.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 143.56 points, or 0.54%, to 26,668.35. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 9.06 points, or 0.51%, to 1,774.27.
The major exporters were mostly rising on a weaker yen. Canon was higher by more than 1%, meanwhile Panasonic rose almost 1% and Mitsubishi Electric added 0.7%.
Among automakers, Honda gained more than 1% and Toyota was up almost 1%. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial added more than 2% and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial rose more than 1%.
Aeon rose 3.5% to a record high after the retailer revised its earnings outlook higher for the year to February, as consumer confidence picked up after a coronavirus-induced slump.
Heavy machinery firms gained after reports that Japan's new zero emission strategy would target a massive increase in offshore wind power. IHI rose 5.9% and Kawasaki Heavy gained 3.4%.
On the other hand, Hino Motors tumbled 12.4% after the truck maker said it would suspend production at two factories in North America until next September due to problems in U. S. engine certification testing process.
SoftBank Group dropped 1.7% after China launched an investigation into Alibaba Group for suspected monopolistic behaviour and will summon its Ant Group to meet in coming days.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen traded at 103.57 per dollar, off levels below 103.2 against the greenback seen last week.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU