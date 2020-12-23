Australia ASX200 rises after three straight days of losses

The Australian share market finished higher for the first time in four sessions in row on Wednesday, 23 December 2020, as bargain buying resumed on optimism that a new $900 billion relief package will help boost the U. S. economy and after the country's most populous state eased some Covid-19 restrictions for Christmas.
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 added 43.56 points, or 0.66%, to 6,643.14. The broader All Ordinaries rose 47.17 points, or 0.69%, to 6,892.64.
New South Wales, the site of a new virus outbreak in Australia, relaxed virus curbs ahead of Christmas after reporting eight locally acquired cases, unchanged from Tuesday.
However, strict restrictions in the most-affected northern seaside suburbs of Sydney will remain and the full lockdown for the entire region is slated to resume on Dec. 27.
In the banking sector, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.5% to 1%.
Oil stocks were also higher even as crude oil prices fell sharply overnight. Oil Search, Woodside Petroleum and Santos are all rising almost 1% each.
Meanwhile, the major miners were mostly lower after the Chinese market regulator stepped up trading curbs to curtail speculative buying that had pushed the steelmaking metal's prices to record peaks. BHP Group fell almost 1% and Rio Tinto was down 0.2%, while Fortescue Metals rose 0.3%.
In economic news, the Reserve Bank of Australia said that private sector credit in Australia was up 0.1% on month in November, following the flat reading in October. On a yearly basis, credit climbed 1.7% after gaining 1.8% in the previous month.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7565, in a trading week that has seen it at levels around $0.76 to below $0.75.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU