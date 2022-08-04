Japan Nikkei extends gain

Japanese share market finished session slightly higher on Thursday, 04 August 2022, as investor sentiment improved on tracking positive cues from Wall Street overnight. Meanwhile, the yen's fall against the dollar also supported the market. However, market gains were capped as investors awaited the U.

S. jobs data due out Friday.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index rose by 190.30 points, or 0.69%, to 27,932.20. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange eased 0.04 point, or 0.00%, to 1,930.73.

Total 15 of 33 sectors of Tokyo Stock Exchange closed higher, with shares in Marine Transportation, Nonferrous Metals, Pharmaceutical, Services, and Glass & Ceramics Products issues being notable gainers. Mining, Oil & Coal Products, Insurance, Fishery, Agriculture & Forestry, Electric Power & Gas, and Iron & Steel issues were notable losers.

In company news, Toyota Motor Corp shares declined 3.5% as the country's biggest automaker posted a large drop in quarterly earnings. The company posted a 42% year-on-year decline in operating profit, before paring losses slightly to close down 2.99%.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen traded at 133.18 per dollar, weaker than levels seen earlier this week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)